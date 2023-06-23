Your guide to everyone Republicans want to impeach

As most of the Internet is now aware, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. cursed out Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. on the House floor this week during a fight over their competing efforts to impeach President Joe Biden. Some readers may have been taken aback by the collapse of Congressional decorum. But others may have been more surprised by the fact that, yes, there are already dueling efforts to impeach the president.

For the perplexed, here’s a quick guide to all the various impeachment efforts currently aimed at Biden, as well as those targeting four other administration officials.