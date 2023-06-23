The debate over using Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine is just beginning

The U.S., European Union, and U.K. are beginning to transfer to Kyiv some of the $350 billion or more of Russian assets frozen since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

The British government said this week it had established a fund for Ukraine that will initially include around $3 billion from the forced sale of the Chelsea Football Club, previously owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. The Justice Department said it’s sent $5.4 million to Ukraine seized from a separate Russian businessman. And Estonia finalized this month legislation that allows Tallinn to also transfer to Ukraine frozen funds from Kremlin-linked individuals — the first EU country to do so.

But there’s still uncertainty about what to do with Russian state assets, which make up around $300 billion out of this $350 billion. Current and former U.S. officials told Semafor there’s deep concerns about the legality of essentially expropriating a state’s assets and transferring them to another. The Treasury Department is also concerned that seizing sovereign funds could undercut America’s position as a financial safe haven and erode global support for the U.S. dollar.

“It is critical that any actions we take in this space are coordinated and unified across our allies and partners,” a White House official told Semafor in a statement. “At this time, we are working collectively to more accurately map out exactly where these assets are located in the world, which will inform our subsequent discussions.”

The U.K. took a step this week that U.S. officials said could be a model for how the issue of Russia’s state assets will be managed going forward. London introduced legislation that allows it to indefinitely hold Kremlin monies invested in the British financial system. These assets would only be released to Moscow after Russia agrees to pay reparations to Ukraine as part of any political settlement to end the war.