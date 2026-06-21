Ukraine attacks trigger Russian fuel shortages

Ukraine is hammering Russia’s oil infrastructure, triggering fuel shortages and increasing gas prices.

Ukrainian drones on Saturday struck a major oil refinery in western Siberia, more than 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, as Kyiv touted a new generation of long-range drones driving the campaign.

The recent attacks on Russia’s energy network have knocked more than 20% of refining capacity offline, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Russian officials have responded with rationing measures, including limits on gasoline purchases in regions as far as the Arctic and suspension of public fuel sales in occupied Crimea.

The Kremlin has tried to downplay the crisis, but Ukraine’s systematic strikes are testing efforts to shield Russia’s economy and population from the war’s costs.