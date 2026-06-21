Europe bakes in a punishing heatwave

A heatwave swept across Europe on Sunday, prompting a partial alcohol ban in France, the cancellation of public World Cup watch parties in Spain, and urgent weather alerts in Germany and Italy.

Temperatures were expected to top 40° Celsius across parts of France and Spain, as a powerful “heat dome” trapped hot air over western Europe.

French authorities restricted public alcohol consumption during the nationwide Music Day celebrations, while officials across the continent warned of health risks, wildfires, and train disruptions.

Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, and scientists warned that extreme temperatures so early in the summer could signal a prolonged season of dangerous heat.