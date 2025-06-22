US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

The US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday evening, President Donald Trump said.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US had completed a “very successful attack” on the nuclear sites Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. He added that the US planes were already safe and on their way back. He warned Iran that more strikes would come if its leaders did not join negotiations over the country’s nuclear program.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said. “Remember, there are many targets left.”

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed, and skill,” he added.

Iranian media confirmed shortly after Trump’s announcement that “enemy airstrikes” had targeted the three nuclear facilities. The country’s nuclear agency characterizing the attacks as “barbaric” and in violation of international law, insisting the operation would not stop Iran’s atomic activities.

Iranian authorities and the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, respectively said there were no signs of contamination or increase in radiation levels as a result of the strikes.