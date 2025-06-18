Trump gets divergent guidance from a party that’s split over Iran

President Donald Trump is receiving wildly divergent guidance from a splintered Republican Party as he weighs a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and other hawks have told Trump to “finish the job,” even if it means the US taking military action against nuclear facilities, according to the South Carolina Republican.

Then there’s the more nuanced view of Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., a former Navy SEAL who likened the current moment to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. He wants to prevent Iran from gaining access to a nuclear weapon but said it’s “completely unrealistic” for Republicans to argue the US can bomb Tehran’s enrichment facilities at Fordow and call it a day.

“Wars are messy. They’re long and they’re unclear. Rarely will one single action spell the end of a conflict. Us taking out the nuclear capability, I don’t think it’s the endgame,” Sheehy told Semafor moments after sparring with a protester. “As the president said, as pretty much everyone agrees — even that crazy Code Pink lady — I don’t want them to have nuclear weapons.”

AD

Though he stands nearly alone, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is sending a harsher warning: that a pre-emptive strike would be unconstitutional and could draw the US or its allies into a messy war.

The cacophony of voices reflects a Republican Party that’s fractured over how closely to align with a president who has reshaped its ideology in his image. Even as the GOP divides over potential entanglement in the Middle East, the decision to more fully join Israel’s campaign in Iran is Trump’s alone. And most of the party will follow him, whatever he chooses.

He insisted Wednesday afternoon that he wants to avoid “long-term war” and seems unconcerned about those who might be “a little bit unhappy now” over the possibility of the US getting more directly engaged.

AD

“I only want one thing: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

One Pentagon official told Semafor that there was “no indication” bombing action was close as of Wednesday, pointing to low US critical munitions reserves as “a significant, even primary concern” that could deter a quick strike in the end.

Meanwhile, his White House is seeking counsel from a wide range of advisers, and senators like Graham and Sheehy, as he considers a move that could reshape the course of his presidency. They’re also hearing from what one Republican lawmaker called “so-called influencers who have no influence.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and The War Room’s Steve Bannon are making clear that they’re against direct US military involvement against Iran (Trump said Carlson called him to apologize).

AD

But other pundits who have the president’s ear, like radio host Mark Levin and Fox News’ Sean Hannity, are more on the side of US involvement, to say nothing of GOP hawks in Congress who have long doubted that diplomacy with Iran can work.

In fact, Trump’s sheer openness to striking Iran shows how far his version of “America First” has come from its non-interventionist origins. There are plenty of signs that Trump is listening to GOP hawks more than one might assume for someone who selected JD Vance as his vice president.

Trump “carries great respect” for the likes of older-lines Republican pundits like Levin and Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “perhaps more so” than more non-interventionist types like Charlie Kirk and his vice president, said a person close to the administration.

The president is seeking to “maintain flexibility, freedom of action. And I think now he realizes the costs for a strike are lower than they ever have been,” the Republican lawmaker said.

“If he wants, he can order strikes on Fordow, be sure that he’s caved it all in — and at the end of it say: ‘I consider the matter closed, we’re done with offensive operations in Iran,’” the lawmaker added.