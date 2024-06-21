US bans sales of Kaspersky antivirus software over Russian security risk concerns

Concern about software dates back several years

Sources: Meduza , BuzzFeed News , NPR

The Kaspersky ban is the culmination of growing US scrutiny against the company that began in 2017, when its products were banned from federal government networks because of alleged ties to Russian intelligence. Kaspersky had become an “international giant” in cybersecurity, a BuzzFeed News and Meduza investigation found, but an internal power struggle that placed allies of Russia’s secret services against “‘tech-savvy’ staff and Western investors” ultimately led to former President Donald Trump signing an order to restrict the company’s activities in the US. The threat posed by Kaspersky and similar Russian companies has “not receded,” Liz Cannon, who leads the Department of Commerce’s information and communications technology office, told NPR.