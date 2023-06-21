Amazon 'duped millions' into Prime subscriptions, feds say

The FTC has been investigating Prime subscriptions since 2021. The agency alleges that Amazon executives knew the cancellation process was so difficult that they dubbed it the "Iliad flow" a reference to Homer's epic about the "long, arduous Trojan War."

Amazon users attempting to cancel their Prime subscription had to click through several pages in order to confirm the cancellation, and the company used tactics like emphasizing options to divert from the "flow" or warning signs next to the confirmation buttons in an attempt to stop people from cancelling, the complaint alleges.

But Amazon also made it difficult for customers to avoid enrolling in Prime, obscuring the option to opt out of Prime during checkout or highlighting free shipment options included in Prime while hiding the subscription price, prosecutors said.

"Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money," said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. "These manipulative tactics harm consumers and law-abiding businesses alike. The FTC will continue to vigorously protect Americans from 'dark patterns' and other unfair or deceptive practices in digital markets."

Amazon did not immediately respond to Semafor's request for comment.