Bernie Sanders is investigating Amazon

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is launching an investigation into Amazon's "disastrous safety record."

In tweets, Sanders called Amazon "one of the most dangerous" places to work in the United States.

"If Amazon can afford to pay its CEO $289 million over the past 2 years, it can afford to treat all of its workers with dignity and respect, not contempt," he said.

Sanders urged current and former Amazon employees and those who worked in its warehouses to come forward with their experiences to aid his investigation.