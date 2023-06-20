Bernie Sanders is investigating Amazon

The News
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is launching an investigation into Amazon's "disastrous safety record."
In tweets, Sanders called Amazon "one of the most dangerous" places to work in the United States.
"If Amazon can afford to pay its CEO $289 million over the past 2 years, it can afford to treat all of its workers with dignity and respect, not contempt," he said.
Sanders urged current and former Amazon employees and those who worked in its warehouses to come forward with their experiences to aid his investigation.
Know More
In a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Sanders demanded the company provide information about "systematically underreported" injury rates, turnover, productivity targets, and adherence to federal and state safety recommendations.
He cited a Washington Post investigation that found that Amazon employees suffer injuries nearly two times more frequently than the national average.
As chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), Sanders has also probed major corporations like Starbucks and Moderna.