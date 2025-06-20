Kenya doubles down on labor export plan despite resistance

Kenya’s government is doubling down on its labor export program, despite growing criticism from lawmakers and young people concerned about its socio-economic implications.

Since 2022 President William Ruto’s administration has signed a handful of overseas labor partnership agreements in a bid to cut soaring youth unemployment and drive up foreign remittances. The program has enabled 400,000 unemployed Kenyans to take up jobs in countries including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Poland where they have helped plug critical worker shortages in low-skill sectors such as domestic work and social care.

Now the government is trying to boost the program by negotiating new labor agreements meant to grow the number of jobs secured abroad to 1.76 million. At a religious forum in Nairobi this month, Ruto called upon church leaders to encourage youth members to take up overseas job opportunities, part of a wider strategy to meet his administration’s official target of sending 1 million Kenyans per year overseas.

The government push comes despite a Senate probe in May that revealed the labor program was fraught with problems including the commercial exploitation of job seekers, fraud, and poor working conditions overseas.

Suggesting that young Kenyans were being fussy about the opportunities, many of which involve domestic work or manual labor, Ruto encouraged them to take advantage of the deals. “You don’t choose the type of job to do. If there’s a job, go for it,” he argued, stating that Kenyans working abroad under the program were earning between 100,000 Kenyan shillings ($774) and 200,000 shillings ($1548) a month per Ruto. “That is not little money,” he said.