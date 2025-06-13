Kenya protests over blogger’s killing in police custody

Thousands of people protested in cities across Kenya after a blogger critical of the government died in police custody.

Authorities had previously claimed that Albert Ojwang died from self-inflicted injuries, but an autopsy showed that he was likely killed by an assault; a police officer has been arrested.

Ojwang’s case has reignited long-running anger against police brutality in a country that has been roiled by anti-government protests in recent years.

At least 60 people were killed last year after demonstrators turned to Nairobi’s streets to criticize a contentious tax law. “We are on our own, and it’s becoming more dangerous,” a human rights activist told The Washington Post.