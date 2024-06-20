US firm plans to fly first Nigerian to space on Bezos rocket

LAGOS — An American space venture has begun a process that aims to fly the first Nigerian to space with Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space exploration company.

Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA), a US for-profit company, has an initiative to increase flights for citizens of countries with little or no space footprint. Its first milestone was flying Brazil’s second-ever astronaut to space in June 2022. SERA’s next mission will fly six people to space on an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard flight — and one seat is guaranteed to go to a Nigerian.

A public online voting process will select the Nigerian for the mission, SERA’s co-founders Sam Hutchison and Joshua Skurla told Semafor Africa. Any healthy adult resident with basic English language speaking abilities can nominate themselves for the mission. They will need to canvass votes from the public to boost their chances. Votes will be verified using a blockchain system to ensure a fair selection process, the founders said.

SERA chose Nigeria to be part of its next mission because it is “an emerging space nation” on an early development curve of what it wants to accomplish, Skurla said. Nigeria’s status as one of Africa’s largest countries and the presence of a strong media culture also counted in its favor, he said.