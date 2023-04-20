Kenya is going to space to fix local problems

NAIROBI — When Kenya launched its Taifa-1 satellite into orbit five days ago, it joined a growing number of African countries developing space programs to gather data used to combat challenges including climate change, food shortages, and insecurity.

Kenya is going through its worst drought in 40 years and its first Earth observation satellite will “provide real time images on afforestation and deforestation, land use and cover,” Captain Alloys Were, one of the engineers who worked on Taifa-1, told Semafor Africa. “We can make interventions like planning for food reserves or ordering for food reserves,” he said.

Thirteen African countries — including South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia — have launched space programs since 1999. The continent’s space economy was estimated to be worth $19.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $22.6 billion by 2026, according to Space in Africa, a Nigeria-based firm that tracks African space programs.

"Governments are increasingly making decisions based on data on various issues. The best platform and instrument to collect data is a satellite, be it data on agriculture, minerals, energy, data on our forest cover and urbanization," said Patrick Mariru, principal secretary in Kenya’s defense ministry.