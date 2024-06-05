Boeing, NASA launch Starliner in first crewed test for spacecraft after slew of setbacks

NASA and Boeing have launched the Starliner crew space capsule. The capsule, which launched on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas-V rocket, now carries two American astronauts to the International Space Station for a short stay and then, all being well, it will touch back down to Earth next week. The initial journey will take approximately 25 hours.

The launch ends a run of failures for Boeing, including several scrubbed launches, technical failures, delays, cost-overruns and other problems that have put Starliner years overdue and enabled SpaceX to cement its lead in the commercial space industry.

The mission is a test to prove the capsule’s capability to safely transport crews to and from the station. Right now, only SpaceX’s Crew Dragon performs that function for NASA.