The state of abortion in the US, two years after Dobbs

Abortions have actually increased, likely thanks to telehealth

Sources: The Guttmacher Institute , NPR

The US recorded its highest number of abortions in over a decade during 2023, the first full calendar year after the Court struck down Roe. Reproductive-rights nonprofit the Guttmacher Institute attributed the uptick to increased access to telehealth since the pandemic and the use of medication abortion. An estimated 1,026,690 Americans had an abortion last year, according to Guttmacher Institute, which is 10% more than in 2020, the last year for which there is comprehensive data. Groups that oppose abortion say the numbers highlight “a concerning trend” of relaxed policies around mail-order abortion pills.