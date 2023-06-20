South Africa's president looks for positives after failed African peace mission

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa is defending its high-profile attempt to lead mediation between Russia and Ukraine amid mounting criticism after its efforts fell well short.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa led a group of seven African leaders that met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and with Russian President Vladimir Putin the next day, presenting a 10-point plan aimed at brokering a peace process.

After the talks in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said peace depended on a full withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied territory and added that he failed to understand what could be gained from the meeting with Russia’s president. In Moscow, Putin interrupted opening remarks by the African delegation to list reasons why he believed many of their proposals were misguided.

Ramaphosa, who led the delegation, was criticized upon his return home. Some commentators pointed to Ukrainian media accusing his spokesman of deliberately spreading "misinformation" by failing to acknowledge a Russian missile attack. Others lambasted the cost of the trip and its failure to provide a path to peace.

The opposition Democratic Alliance called for Ramaphosa to account for the use of public funds in what it called a "failed PR stunt."

AD

Its leader, John Steenhuisen, said Ramaphosa disgraced South Africa in the "so-called peace mission".