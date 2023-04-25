South African government wants to pull country from ICC
The News
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wants to take his country out of the International Criminal Court, weeks after the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The governing party... has taken that decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC,” Ramaphosa said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday.
This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates.
Know More
South Africa’s relationship with Russia has been a pressure point in recent months. Rather than shunning Putin in the wake of the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ramaphosa and his government have instead maintained normal ties with Russia.
“While we are friends with many all over the world we cannot become sudden enemies at the demand of others,” South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said last month.
In February, South Africa hosted China and Russia for joint military operations off its coast.
Step Back
This is not the first time the South African government has floated the idea of withdrawing from the ICC. In 2016, the government announced its intentions to withdraw its membership, saying at the time that the multi-governmental body was seeking a regime change.
The country later backtracked following an ICC ruling that found the move unconstitutional.
South Africa, like 139 other countries, is party to the Rome Statute, a 1998 treaty which established the ICC. Countries party to the agreement are obligated to cooperate with the court’s investigations.