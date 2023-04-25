noscript
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Apr 25, 2023, 8:41am EDT
africasecurityAfrica

South African government wants to pull country from ICC

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa walks with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto during the welcoming ceremony for the official state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, April 25, 2023 REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
In this article:

Title icon

The News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he wants to take his country out of the International Criminal Court, weeks after the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The governing party... has taken that decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC,” Ramaphosa said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for updates.

In this article:

Title icon

Know More

South Africa’s relationship with Russia has been a pressure point in recent months. Rather than shunning Putin in the wake of the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ramaphosa and his government have instead maintained normal ties with Russia.

“While we are friends with many all over the world we cannot become sudden enemies at the demand of others,” South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said last month.

In February, South Africa hosted China and Russia for joint military operations off its coast.

Title icon

Step Back

This is not the first time the South African government has floated the idea of withdrawing from the ICC. In 2016, the government announced its intentions to withdraw its membership, saying at the time that the multi-governmental body was seeking a regime change.

The country later backtracked following an ICC ruling that found the move unconstitutional.

South Africa, like 139 other countries, is party to the Rome Statute, a 1998 treaty which established the ICC. Countries party to the agreement are obligated to cooperate with the court’s investigations.

