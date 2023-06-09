Donald Trump charged in classified docs probe

Federal prosecutors charged former U.S. President Donald Trump for allegedly holding on to classified documents after he left office, the former president announced on Truth Social.

It’s the second time Trump — who is in the midst of a campaign to return to the White House — has been criminally charged, following an indictment in New York over his alleged role in giving "hush money" to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The former president said that he has been ordered to appear at a Miami federal courthouse at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," Trump posted. "I am an innocent man. This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America."

The exact charges have not yet been revealed, but multiple news outlets say there are 7 counts related to Trump's alleged mishandling classified documents he kept after leaving the White House. The New York Times reports that two of the counts include conspiracy to obstruct and willful retention of documents.