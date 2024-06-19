Sierra Leone bets on $150 million digital hub strategy

Sierra Leone is seeking to raise up to $150 million to roll out a far reaching digital innovation hub strategy led by a new Tech City and covers everything from job creation and training to entrepreneurship and supporting inbound investment.

The new policy approach, which is overseen by the technology and innovation minister Salima Bah, is intended to position the West African country as an incubation hub for innovators attracting talent from across the sub-region as well as within the country, she told Semafor Africa in an interview.

“We really want to play the role of being a home for innovative ideas in the very early stages, in the hopes that we create an environment that would allow [entrepreneurs] to thrive,” said Bah.

The Tech City will sit within a 130-acre special economic zone in Tikonko, Bo District in the middle of the country about 250 kilometers east of the capital Freetown. It is being adapted to support startups and innovators, according to the minister. She said the country’s small size — with a GDP of just under $4 billion in 2023 and population of 8.7 million — could allow it to adapt quicker in a fast-changing environment.

The new digital policy push is being supported by private players including local telecoms companies Africell and Orange Sierra Leone as well as early grant backing from development financial institutions. Africell has committed to building a data center in Tech City as part of the project which will be open to third parties, according to Africell Sierra Leone head, Shadi Gerjawi.