US cautions Israel against war with Hezbollah

Hezbollah is ‘10 times stronger than Hamas’

Sources: Anadolu Agency , Center for Strategic and International Studies , Arab Center Washington DC

Israel’s Defense Minister said last year that Hezbollah is “10 times stronger than Hamas.” If Israel expands its conflict with Hezbollah, it would face a much more prepared, well-armed adversary than it has in Gaza, and Hezbollah is estimated to have roughly three times as many fighters as Hamas. “Hezbollah’s tactical proficiency, combat experience, and will to fight make it a much deadlier threat than Hamas — and even other regional militaries,” experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies argued. “Hezbollah has become confident in its ability to ‘win’ the next conflict against Israel, even if this is likely to lead to widespread devastation, civilian casualties, and displacement in Lebanon,” one expert wrote.