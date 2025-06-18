‘Unconditional surrender’: How Trump turned hawk and Republicans fell in line

Republican leaders have supported Trump’s decision-making to the hilt, ignoring Paul, Massie, and Greene. Other “America First” Republicans, who see the president as a bulwark against any new commitment to a foreign war, have picked a fight not with Trump but with more hawkish Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Ted Cruz R-Texas, who want the US to help overthrow the Iranian theocracy.

“We don’t need another endless war in the Middle East,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told CNN on Tuesday. “We need to take a deep breath and slow down this thing and let the Israelis do their thing.”

Most Republicans have positioned themselves close to Burchett: backing support for Israel, but nothing else. Polling conducted for The Economist by YouGov, from the night of Israel’s first strikes through Monday, found just 19% of 2024 Trump voters in favor of America “get[ting] involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran.”

Republicans who want a deeper US role — who, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, want to force regime change — have gotten flack from MAGA commentators. The president’s more anti-intervention backers can credibly say that most Trump voters are skeptical of the hawks.

In a nearly two-hour interview this week, Tucker Carlson questioned Cruz on basic facts about Iran, on the Biblical basis of support for Israel, and on whether supporting the country in a conflict with Iran was in the US’ best interest.

“You engage in reckless rhetoric with no facts,” Cruz snapped at Carlson, reading directly from a Trump statement responding to critics who said he was betraying “America First” ideals: “There can be no peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon.”

But Carlson and Cruz agreed that Trump had been consistent in vowing he would act if necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. The issue, said Carlson, was about involving the US in another quagmire of a conflict: “We should be very careful about entering into more foreign wars that don’t help us, when our country is dying.”

And on Wednesday, asked about Carlson, Trump said that they more or less agreed, adding that the host had “called and apologized” for his criticism.

Perhaps the biggest internal casualty of Trump’s tentative yet definitive hawkish turn is his director of national intelligence, the former Democratic congresswoman and military veteran Tulsi Gabbard. She openly warned that “warmongers” were risking the end of civilization, which could come any time two nuclear powers clashed, a stance that appears to have put her on the outs with the president’s inner circle.

But Gabbard’s warnings predated Trump’s current interest in the Netanyahu-centric view of Iranian nuclear capability — a view that US intelligence officials don’t quite share.

“We’re on the brink of World War III in multiple regions of the world,” Gabbard said during a November town hall with Vance in Pennsylvania.