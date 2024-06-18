Voter intimidation, domestic threats outweigh ‘foreign trolls’ as US election nears: Wyden

As the 2024 election approaches in the United States, the threat of voter intimidation and politically motivated violence — including that encouraged by politicians themselves — are both more serious than “foreign trolls” online, Sen. Ron Wyden said at a Semafor cybersecurity event Tuesday.

“When you have the leader of a major political party talking about the prospect of violence and intimidation and the like if you vote, that’s more serious than a bunch of foreign trolls trying to, you know, get some visibility with a meme,” Wyden said, apparently referencing the rhetoric of former president and de facto Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

The Oregon Democrat said he’s particularly concerned about Trump “constantly talking about intimidation and violence and the like.”