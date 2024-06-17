Cybersecurity: Tackling the Policy Puzzle

Opening Remarks

Justin B. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, Semafor



Interview: The View from Capitol Hill

How Congress should address growing cyber threats to consumers, government, and private entities, especially in an election year.

Featuring: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

In Conversation with: Morgan Chalfant, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief, Semafor

Panel: When Ransomware Strikes

Key vulnerabilities and priorities for U.S. healthcare cybersecurity infrastructure.

Featuring: Chris Bowen, Founder and CISO, ClearDATA; Nathan Lesser, CISO, Children’s National Hospital [REMOTE]; Brian Mazanec, ASPR Deputy Director for the Center of Preparedness, HHS

In Conversation with: Gina Chon, Senior Editor, Semafor

AD

Panel: The Enemy Online

Addressing the greatest risks cyber attacks pose for election integrity and national security at large.

Featuring: Gharun Lacy, Deputy Assistant Secretary & Assistant Director for Cyber and Technology Security, State Department; Brandon Pugh, Director, Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats, R Street Institute; Cait Conley, Senior Adviser, CISA

In Conversation with: Morgan Chalfant, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief, Semafor

Partner Session: The View from Verizon

Featuring: Chris Novak, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Consulting, Verizon Business

In Conversation with: Jamie Lehman, Global Head of Live Journalism Partnerships, Semafor

Panel: AI: The Double Edged Sword

How AI is revolutionizing cybersecurity, both enhancing threat detection and also giving bad actors a more sophisticated toolbox.

Featuring: Justin Fier, SVP, Red Team Operations, Darktrace; John Davis, VP, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks

In Conversation with: John Hilsenrath, Author

AD

Panel: Tracking the Threat Landscape

Understanding how cyber threats are evolving and the strategies for combating them with public-private partnership.

Featuring: Janet Rathod, Global Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence, Citigroup; Karan Sondhi, CTO, Public Sector, Trellix

In Conversation with: Gina Chon, Senior Editor, Semafor

Panel: Securing Critical Infrastructure

Addressing the greatest risks to the nation’s critical infrastructure and how to facilitate a more secure and resilient system.

Featuring: Jeanette Manfra, Director, Risk and Compliance, Google Cloud; Puesh M. Kumar, Director, Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response, DoE;

In Conversation with: Gina Chon, Senior Editor, Semafor

Interview: View from the Administration

Final policy objectives from the White House ahead of a possible administration turnover.

Featuring: Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology, White House

In Conversation with: Morgan Chalfant, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Semafor

Closing Remarks

Justin B. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, Semafor