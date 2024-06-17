Cybersecurity: Tackling the Policy Puzzle

The Scene
The cybersecurity landscape is dynamic and ever-changing, with new threats, vulnerabilities, and attack techniques emerging regularly. Yet even in a technologically advanced environment, humans remain at the core of cybersecurity as both defenders and perpetrators of cyber threats.
Join Semafor’s senior editors for a consequential discussion on how policymakers and business leaders can work together to establish a more proactive and innovative cybersecurity ecosystem.
Livestream will begin at 9:00am on Tuesday June 18
EVENT AGENDA
Opening Remarks
Justin B. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, Semafor
Interview: The View from Capitol Hill
How Congress should address growing cyber threats to consumers, government, and private entities, especially in an election year.
Featuring: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)
In Conversation with: Morgan Chalfant, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief, Semafor
Panel: When Ransomware Strikes
Key vulnerabilities and priorities for U.S. healthcare cybersecurity infrastructure.
Featuring: Chris Bowen, Founder and CISO, ClearDATA; Nathan Lesser, CISO, Children’s National Hospital [REMOTE]; Brian Mazanec, ASPR Deputy Director for the Center of Preparedness, HHS
In Conversation with: Gina Chon, Senior Editor, Semafor
Panel: The Enemy Online
Addressing the greatest risks cyber attacks pose for election integrity and national security at large.
Featuring: Gharun Lacy, Deputy Assistant Secretary & Assistant Director for Cyber and Technology Security, State Department; Brandon Pugh, Director, Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats, R Street Institute; Cait Conley, Senior Adviser, CISA
In Conversation with: Morgan Chalfant, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief, Semafor
Partner Session: The View from Verizon
Featuring: Chris Novak, Senior Director of Cybersecurity Consulting, Verizon Business
In Conversation with: Jamie Lehman, Global Head of Live Journalism Partnerships, Semafor
Panel: AI: The Double Edged Sword
How AI is revolutionizing cybersecurity, both enhancing threat detection and also giving bad actors a more sophisticated toolbox.
Featuring: Justin Fier, SVP, Red Team Operations, Darktrace; John Davis, VP, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks
In Conversation with: John Hilsenrath, Author
Panel: Tracking the Threat Landscape
Understanding how cyber threats are evolving and the strategies for combating them with public-private partnership.
Featuring: Janet Rathod, Global Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence, Citigroup; Karan Sondhi, CTO, Public Sector, Trellix
In Conversation with: Gina Chon, Senior Editor, Semafor
Panel: Securing Critical Infrastructure
Addressing the greatest risks to the nation’s critical infrastructure and how to facilitate a more secure and resilient system.
Featuring: Jeanette Manfra, Director, Risk and Compliance, Google Cloud; Puesh M. Kumar, Director, Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response, DoE;
In Conversation with: Gina Chon, Senior Editor, Semafor
Interview: View from the Administration
Final policy objectives from the White House ahead of a possible administration turnover.
Featuring: Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology, White House
In Conversation with: Morgan Chalfant, Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Semafor
Closing Remarks
Justin B. Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, Semafor