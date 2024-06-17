Honduras announces megaprison plan in El Salvador-inspired crackdown on gang violence

Inmate violence at megaprisons raises questions about their effectiveness

Sources: Associated Press , El Faro , InSight Crime

Other megaprisons across Latin America housing thousands of inmates see violence, riots, and the dominance of gangs, InSight Crime wrote, raising questions about the effectiveness of such detention facilities in combating violence. One Latin America expert predicted last year that this could likely happen in Honduras: “A new prison is quite useless if you don’t first regain control of the others you already have,” he told the Associated Press. “Criminal gangs have shown throughout their history that they can adapt.” A wave of violence in a women’s prison last summer that resulted in the death of 46 inmates prompted El Faro to describe it as another episode in “the tradition of death in Honduran prisons.”

