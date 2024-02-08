Will Ecuador’s security crackdown erode democracy?

Ecuador — once regarded as one of the safest countries in Latin America — has been overcome by drug-related violence in recent months. Now, much of the public is rallying behind the strongman policies of newly elected President Daniel Noboa.

Since declaring a national emergency last month, Noboa has flooded Ecuador’s streets with troops to combat a surge of homicides and drug trafficking. Since then, more than 6,000 people have been arrested, and hospitals are reporting a significant decrease in gunshot wound patients, the New York Times reported. The government’s swift crackdown has helped Noboa’s administration reach a 76% approval rating.

But many observers are comparing Noboa’s hardline security decisions to that of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, with human rights activists warning that Noboa is walking a thin line that could ultimately erode democracy like Bukele has in El Salvador.