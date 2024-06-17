Biden campaign plays the felon card in new Trump attack ad

Trump’s criminal conviction could hurt him with independents

Source: Politico

It’s unclear to what extent Trump’s criminal conviction will sway voters, but a new Politico poll shows that 21% of independents said it would be an important factor in their vote and made them less likely to support him. But there’s also reason to believe that Trump’s efforts to malign the justice system are getting through to voters, former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori argued in Politico: 43% of Americans believe the charges were meant to help Biden. However, the poll suggests that “Americans’ views on the Trump verdict may still be malleable — and could get better or worse for Trump,” Khardori wrote.