Hunter Biden found guilty on all counts in gun trial

Biden and Trump’s trials showcase ‘a tale of two parties’

Sources: Financial Times , The Wall Street Journal

“The Trump and Biden cases are a tale of two parties,” columnist Edward Luce wrote for the Financial Times. The president could pardon his son — a grace Trump has extended to several political allies and associates charged with crimes — but has insisted he will not. If Biden is, as some right-wing pundits and politicians have alleged, “rigging the system, he has a funny way of showing it,” Luce wrote. Many Republicans have tried to portray the Biden family as corrupt for years, and have tried to link Hunter’s alleged misdeeds to his father. But the Biden campaign doesn’t think voters will ultimately see Hunter’s legal woes in the same light as Trump’s conviction and remaining felony charges, one adviser told The Wall Street Journal.