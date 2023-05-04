Democrats want another big bipartisan China bill. Are Republicans still game?

While Schumer billed the effort as bipartisan, it’s already running into some skepticism on the Republican side. That could imperil the prospect of a large package passing, even if some of the components have more Republican support than others.

One Republican aide called the initiative insufficient and argued Democrats are piling on too many side issues rather than focusing more on Taiwan and military preparedness. “If we can’t get the next five years right then the 20-year plans they’re proposing don’t matter,” the aide told me.

AD

Another Republican aide also faulted the initiative for what they described as a lack of emphasis on U.S. dependence on critical minerals from China, though Schumer insisted toward the end of his press conference that the issue would be a “very important part” of a package.

Still, a handful of Republicans are quietly engaging with Democrats on legislation to address threats posed by China and make the U.S. more competitive. A Senate Democratic aide described the efforts as a way to build on the success of last year’s CHIPS and Science Act and “go even further.”

In some cases, bipartisan bills that could be folded into the final package have already been introduced. One of those is the RESTRICT Act, a bill from Warner, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, that would give the Biden administration the power to ban foreign technology platforms, like TikTok, that it deems post a threat to national security.

That bill has plenty of support — including from the White House — and may well soon get a mark up before the Senate Commerce Committee. A Warner spokeswoman doubted that work on the broader package would slow momentum.

“I think all this means is we have multiple potential vehicles,” she said.