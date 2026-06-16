Exclusive / Why House Democrats aren’t worried about aisle-crossing rebellions

House Democrats are betting that a future Speaker Hakeem Jeffries wouldn’t struggle with the type of aisle-crossing rebellion that’s often vexed current Speaker Mike Johnson.

That’s in part because of a House rule that’s prolonged Johnson’s problems: Any 218 House members can force a bill to the floor, bypassing leaders in the majority party. The current Congress has set a modern record for the use of this GOP leadership-defying maneuver — resulting in the passage of a Ukraine aid bill and a worker contracts bill during this month alone.

But Democrats don’t see much reason to fear what’s known as the discharge petition if they prevail in the midterms, and several House sources told Semafor they wouldn’t look to change it. Members of their party would have few incentives to break with Jeffries, who’d take office as the first Black speaker and lead a caucus eager to align against the Trump administration.

House Democrats also hope Jeffries’ more deliberate leadership style would help them avoid the discontent that has pushed so many Republicans to buck their leadership. And they believe the unique political dynamics driving frustrated Republicans to team up with them this Congress might evaporate if the majority flips.

AD

“I’m trying to think of the issues you could get all Republicans and a handful of Democrats on” if the House turns blue next year, one senior Democratic aide said, “and I just don’t see it.”

While Republicans are openly considering changing the rules to make discharge petitions harder, Democrats are not likely to do the same if they retake the House. The House’s periodic descent into politically motivated censure votes, however, could propel them to make a change next year.

Current House rules allow any one lawmaker to force a vote on disciplining a colleague, setting the stage for censure clashes that have frequently become retaliatory grudge matches. For example, Republicans’ efforts last fall to formally reprimand Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., over her involvement in a chaotic scuffle at an immigration detention center turned into a back-and-forth with Democrats who were trying to censure Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., for alleged ethical transgressions.

AD

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., has spearheaded bipartisan legislation to hike the threshold required to censure a lawmaker to 60% of the House, up from the current simple majority. He told Semafor he’s planning to press the party to implement his change at the beginning of the new Congress, perhaps as part of the required new House rules package.

“I thought we were close now, but not with Mike Johnson,” Beyer said of his current campaign to change the censure rules. “You have to do it early.” The proposal has been floated to Jeffries, who’s previously expressed openness to it.

Beyer wants his party to consider other significant rules changes, including possible term limits for Democratic committee leaders and ranked-choice voting for caucus leadership positions. Both of those ideas have failed to gain traction with Democrats in the past.