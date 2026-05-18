Trapped under ICE: Democrats still tripping over immigration debate

PHILADELPHIA — The Democrats who want Rep. Chris Rabb to win tomorrow’s congressional primary agree with the Democrats who want him to lose it. His job got easier when another Democrat imploded over ICE.

The race for Pennsylvania’s 3rd district, the state’s bluest House seat, pits Rabb against state Sen. Sharif Street and Ala Stanford, the founder of a group that got COVID vaccines to Black Philadelphians. Stanford got important early support from D.C.-based groups, attracted by her story, unimpressed by Street, and wary of a far-left Democrat like Rabb.

But on April 24, Stanford got tongue-tied when asked to explain her position on abolishing ICE.

“That’s a good question, and you can, um, pause, because I just want to think about it for a minute,” Stanford told an NBC affiliate, before speculating that ICE could be replaced: “Once you abolish, you have to rebuild.”

Stanford was badly damaged by the clip, dropping out of a planned debate.

She’s not the only Democrat flummoxed by the question, or the topic. Four months after the killing of two Minnesota protesters by ICE agents, the fate of the 24-year-old immigration enforcement agency is one of the most fought-over questions in Democratic primaries — from solidly blue to purple to even red districts Democrats hope to nab in a potential wave.

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The party is guaranteed a win in deep-blue Philadelphia. In swing states and districts, there’s worry that the ICE issue is being defined by Republican resolutions, pop-up conservative PACs, and progressive litmus testers, before the party comes up with a position it can defend.

“Many voters had visceral reactions to the way ICE was run under Kristi Noem, peaking with the killings in Minnesota over the winter,” said Phil Gardner, the co-founder of the Blue Dog Action PAC that supports centrist Democrats. “Those feelings have lingered, so campaigns on both sides are playing off peoples’ fear and anger to win primary elections. But if Democrats make their general election message about immigration enforcement and democracy, they will have learned literally nothing from their losses in 2024.”