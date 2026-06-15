South Africa’s proposed power pricing plan to end Eskom monopoly

South Africa unveiled a sweeping new pricing blueprint to introduce competition in the country’s electricity sector, a move that would directly affect more than $14 billion in private international investment reshaping the nation’s grid.

The proposed overhaul, outlined in the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s website, is the latest step to end the century-long monopoly of state utility Eskom and kickstart a competitive trading platform. The regulator said the plan would separate the cost of producing electricity into distinct components and introduce a regulated wholesale market that will run until 2030.

Under the proposal — which requires closing a public consultation window, concluding stakeholder hearings, and securing NERSA’s board approval to become law — power producers would receive three types of payments: one for keeping generation units stable, another for grid stability services, and a third tied to the real time cost of producing electricity.

The consultation and hearings are due to wrap up in August, with NERSA formal decision likely weeks to a few months after that and rollout phased from the third quarter through 2027.