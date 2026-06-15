South Africa’s Standard Bank eyes Kenya growth

South Africa’s Standard Bank aims to be Kenya’s biggest lender by 2030, its regional chief told Semafor, a rare public shot at climbing East Africa’s banking hierarchy as the International Monetary Fund warns that the region’s economic buffers are dangerously fragile.

The target is likely to sharpen competition in Kenya’s already crowded banking market, where incumbents such as KCB, Equity, and Co-op have entrenched retail and corporate franchises that put Standard Bank as the number six player by market share.

“If we become the largest bank in Kenya, we become the largest bank in East Africa,” Joshua Oigara, Standard Bank’s chief for East Africa said, adding that Kenya’s market scale, payment flows, and corporate landscape make it a leading regional player.

Standard Bank is the third biggest bank by market share in East Africa, where economic growth of about 7%, a growing urban population, banking reforms, and harmonized customs have grabbed the attention of banking executives. South Africa’s Nedbank is in the middle of a nearly $1 billion deal to buy Kenya’s NCBA Group, suggesting lenders’ willingness to deploy capital to buy scale.

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Oigara suggested acquisition of other Kenyan banks could occur with the right “cultural fit and strategic alignment,” especially as capital rules tighten and smaller banks come under pressure. But he stressed — without providing detail about funding plans or deal targets — that Africa’s biggest lender is counting on regional trade links, big infrastructure projects, and digital partnerships to jump from sixth to first.