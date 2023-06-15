What to make of the Republicans’ big tax bill

The House GOP is rallying behind a major new tax bill. And while it may come off as a messaging exercise at first glance, it’s a critical step towards one of the biggest policy fights looming over Washington.

The legislation, which passed the Ways & Means Committee on Tuesday, would repeal a large chunk of President Biden’s climate spending in order to help fund an array of breaks for corporations and smaller businesses, along with some cuts for families.

It offers a look at the party’s next priorities on its signature economic issue, and plants a flag ahead of 2025, when sunsetting pieces of the Trump tax cuts will set the stage for a potentially historic showdown over how to rejigger the IRS code. And some lawmakers suggest that the bill may be the first volley in negotiations for a bipartisan tax deal as soon as this year.