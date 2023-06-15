Global financial lenders are failing on Africa’s energy transition

International financial institutions are failing to do enough to help fund the energy transition in developing countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, the head of the International Energy Agency warned in an interview.

Fatih Birol noted that overall solar-power deployment in the region was outstripped by that of the Netherlands, a country with a fraction of the landmass and far less sunlight, and that even though 40% of global solar-power potential was in sub-Saharan Africa, half of its people lacked electricity. But the cost of capital was between three and four times higher than richer countries.

“There is now a major role for the international financial institutions to de-risk those investments,” Birol said. “When we look at our efforts globally … the international financial institutions in Washington and beyond, in my view, they get very bad marks.”