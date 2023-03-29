How the IMF is ‘falling short’ on fighting climate change

The International Monetary Fund’s climate change policies are making it harder for countries in need to tackle and adapt to climate change, a new report by a developing-country task force said.

The Task Force on Climate, Development and the International Monetary Fund — a highly regarded group of experts and NGOs representing finance ministers from poorer and climate-vulnerable nations — wants the fund to give countries in need more flexibility to spend to combat climate change, rather than pursuing debt and deficit reduction, the IMF’s core mission. In essence, the report makes the case that these countries’ fiscal problems will be far greater if climate change destroys their economies.

The task force’s report lists an array of areas where the IMF is “falling short,” including what the report’s authors characterize as the fund’s reliance on carbon pricing as a policy solution, narrow focus on fiscal tightening, and lack of appreciation of differing national economic and environmental circumstances.

“There is a very clear need for the IMF to show much greater ambition in a number of areas,” Rishikesh Ram Bhandary, a climate-finance expert and a member of the task force, said in an interview.

The criticism will bolster arguments for IMF reform at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, D.C., in two weeks.

The IMF said in response that it was open to different policy approaches, and acknowledged that climate change required huge financial investment, but insisted that even when it called for fiscal tightening, it urged countries to prioritize long-term growth prospects.