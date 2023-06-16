China’s Cuban spy base is just one piece of a much bigger plan

The news that China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since 2019 grabbed much of Washington’s attention last week, evoking instant comparisons to the height of the Cold War. But the listening facility is just one piece of what U.S. officials have described as a much broader effort by Beijing to build potential military footholds across Latin America that could help it challenge U.S. dominance in the region.

The Pentagon’s Southern Command estimates that Chinese state-owned companies are developing deep-water ports in 17 Latin American and Caribbean countries, specifically positioned at maritime choke points that could deny the U.S. military freedom to operate.

U.S. officials are particularly focused on Beijing’s efforts to build “dual use” ports in the region that could be activated for military operations in the event of a conflict, including in the Panama Canal and at Ushuaia on Argentina’s southern tip. The latter sits astride the Strait of Magellan and could control access to the Arctic.

“In any potential global conflict, the PRC could leverage strategic regional ports to restrict U.S. naval and commercial ship access,” General Laura Richardson, commander of the Southern Command, testified in March before Congress.

Richardson said the Pentagon is also monitoring Beijing’s role in developing facilities in five Western hemisphere countries that could provide the People’s Liberation Army with tracking and surveillance capabilities in outer space.