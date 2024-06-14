French stocks fall to four year-low over fears of a far-right government

‘Cohabitation’ with the far right would stymie Macron’s agenda

Sources: Semafor , The Conversation , The Guardian , Le Monde

A far-right majority win in the upcoming elections could see the appointment of 28-year-old Jordan Bardella as France’s new prime minister, resulting in cohabitation, the term for a split government in France. It’s a rare occurrence that would neutralize or diminish the power of the president, an expert wrote in The Conversation, but in this case, “Macron may be calculating that, confronted with the tough realities of government, Bardella and his cabinet may simply prove not up to the job,” The Guardian’s Europe correspondent argued. Cohabitation could particularly frustrate Macron when it comes to foreign policy. “On European integration and aid to Ukraine, the positions of the president and the future prime minister would be irreconcilable,” a political scientist told Le Monde.