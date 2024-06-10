The new face of France’s far right could be the country’s next prime minister

France’s election could ultimately boost Macron

Sources: Katy Lee, co-host of The Europeans podcast , Politico

While Macron’s decision to call an election was seen as a risky move, some analysts suspect it could pay off. The French political system, which requires a candidate to win at least 50% of the votes to get a seat in Parliament, may make it harder for National Rally to succeed there, Katy Lee, the co-host of The Europeans political podcast, explained on X, because while the party has growing support, it will likely not win enough seats to govern. The election could also get more “mainstream voters” to turn out than those who do for a European election, potentially boosting support for Macron’s party, Lee added. Ultimately, the election could “almost certainly put a brake on Le Pen,” another analyst told Politico.