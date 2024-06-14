Biden’s UN ambassador defends United Nations, criticizes the media

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, defended the credibility of United Nations casualty figures in Gaza amid a rolling dispute over the international body’s efforts to track deaths and provide aid in the conflict.

“I think the UN as a system, as an organization, makes every attempt to be reliable. They make every attempt to be credible, to be fair, to get out information that will help people who they have been charged to help on the ground,” she said in an interview released Friday on Semafor’s Mixed Signals podcast. “So I do think the UN gets a bad rap.”

“The fact that over 200 [United Nations staff] have been killed in the line of duty, they deserve our support, they deserve our credit, and they deserve our appreciation,” she said. “And they have been caught up in a political narrative that does not give them the full recognition that they deserve.”

Thomas-Greenfield spoke in the context of an interview about the media’s role in conflicts, and her view that the global media has badly neglected the toll of the civil war in Sudan.

“There’s a war raging now in which there are predictions and reports. That genocide is happening. And yet this does not get the front page attention of the international press,” she said. ”I’m not saying Gaza is not important. It is. Very important. The fact [is] that we hardly see what is happening in Sudan with a death toll that is five times what is happening in Gaza.”