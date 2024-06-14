Hunter’s laptop, coverage of Gaza and Sudan & got raw milk?

In the wake of Hunter Biden’s conviction, Ben and Nayeema revisit the media’s history of covering the President’s son and the “October surprise” of his infamous laptop. Then they turn to the challenge of covering foreign wars, including Gaza, and talk with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, about her critique that the media is ignoring the crisis in Sudan.

Max joins to share a couple blindspots: The politicized rise of drinking raw milk, and the state of Trump’s private jet.

