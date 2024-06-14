rotating globe
Ben Smith and Nayeema Raza
Updated Jun 14, 2024, 3:37am EDT
media

Hunter’s laptop, coverage of Gaza and Sudan & got raw milk?

In the wake of Hunter Biden’s conviction, Ben and Nayeema revisit the media’s history of covering the President’s son and the “October surprise” of his infamous laptop. Then they turn to the challenge of covering foreign wars, including Gaza, and talk with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, about her critique that the media is ignoring the crisis in Sudan.

Max joins to share a couple blindspots: The politicized rise of drinking raw milk, and the state of Trump’s private jet.

Drop us a line if you’ve got a tip: mixedsignals@semafor.com
Find us on X: @semaforben, @nayeema @maxwelltani or on Instagram @nayeemaraza

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

Mixed Signals from Semafor Media is presented by Think with Google

Subscribe to Mixed Signals

Listen and subscribe to Mixed Signals on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Other Platforms

