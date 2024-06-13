Japan leads the world in ‘quiet quitting’

The News
Workers’ stress levels fell globally in 2023 for the first time since the pandemic began, but more than 60% of them don’t feel engaged at work.
The resulting lack of productivity cost the global economy $8.9 trillion, according to a new Gallup report.
Japan was among the countries with the least engaged workers, with 94% considered to be either “quiet quitting” or actively hostile toward their employers. The findings counter the country’s “hardworking image,” The Japan Times wrote, and highlight a generational shift as more workers seek out nontraditional careers with greater flexibility.
Some dissatisfied workers are even outsourcing the act of resigning to companies that help them quit their jobs with less pressure.