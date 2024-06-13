rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jun 13, 2024, 10:20am EDT
business

Japan leads the world in ‘quiet quitting’

Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Workers’ stress levels fell globally in 2023 for the first time since the pandemic began, but more than 60% of them don’t feel engaged at work.

The resulting lack of productivity cost the global economy $8.9 trillion, according to a new Gallup report.

Title icon

Know More

Japan was among the countries with the least engaged workers, with 94% considered to be either “quiet quitting” or actively hostile toward their employers. The findings counter the country’s “hardworking image,” The Japan Times wrote, and highlight a generational shift as more workers seek out nontraditional careers with greater flexibility.

AD

Some dissatisfied workers are even outsourcing the act of resigning to companies that help them quit their jobs with less pressure.

Semafor Logo
AD