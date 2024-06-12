Workers were slightly less stressed in 2023 for first time since pandemic: Gallup

Loneliness can devastate mental health, but interactions at work could help

Sources: Gallup , Harvard Business Review

Gallup’s report reflected what US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has called the “loneliness epidemic.” The report tied these feelings to remote work, but it’s not a clear-cut connection. Murthy has written in the past that a work environment where employees feel connected with each other increased their level of satisfaction, and called for employers to make more of an effort to solve the growing crisis. Interaction with people at work helped to reduce feelings of isolation, the Gallup report noted, regardless of whether those interactions were in-person or virtual — an important finding for remote and hybrid workplaces. And as the pandemic fades, workers are feeling less lonely: the report found that in 2023, 1% fewer workers felt lonely than the previous year.