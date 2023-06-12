Nikki Haley blasts Trump's handling of documents as 'incredibly reckless'

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley adopted a harsher tone on Donald Trump's indictment in the classified documents probe, becoming one of the few 2024 GOP contenders to openly slam the former president for his alleged mishandling of the files.

"If this indictment is true...President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security," Haley said Monday in an interview with Fox News. "This puts all our military men and women in danger."

Before the indictment had been unsealed, Haley had described the Department of Justice's case as "prosecutorial overreach" and "vendetta politics."