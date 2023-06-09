Two top Trump lawyers quit hours after indictment

Two of former President Donald Trump's top lawyers have quit his legal team just hours after he was indicted in the classified documents probe.

In a joint statement, attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley said they would no longer represent Trump in both the documents case and the Jan. 6 investigation. They suggested that they stepped aside because the case was filed in Miami.

"It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration's partisan weaponization of the American justice system," their statement said.

Trump meanwhile suggested on Truth Social that he had fired Trusty and Rowley.

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and 'sick' group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before," he wrote.