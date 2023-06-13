DeSantis-world bemoans crowded GOP field

Ron DeSantis’ supporters are grumbling that the larger GOP field is complicating their path in South Carolina, where two of the early primary state’s highest profile politicians, Senator Tim Scott and former governor Nikki Haley, are in the race. Adding to their frustration: Their suspicion that the candidates are actually running to be Donald Trump’s vice president.

“It's particularly a concern for South Carolina, because it seems very clear that both of the South Carolinians in the race are not contenders and are clearly running to curry favor with Trump in some regard, whether it's to be VP or something else,” one person within DeSantis world said. “And I think that is very problematic, because in all probability, most if not all of their votes in South Carolina would go to Ron DeSantis if they weren't in the race.”

Two others in DeSantis’ orbit also noted that, with Haley and Scott currently in the race, South Carolina could be an issue for the Florida governor, though they downplayed use of the word “concern” — one described it more as a “nuisance.”

“Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are relatively popular within the state, and I’m sure will both perform very well within the state … they’re certainly going to take a big chunk of the [DeSantis] vote,” a former DeSantis staffer added.