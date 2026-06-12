Momentum grows for Africa’s largest-ever IPO by Dangote

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Anticipation is growing for Africa’s largest-ever initial public offering by Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery, with the continent’s financial services giants and retail investors gearing up to get a piece of the action.
The 650,000-barrels a day refinery plans to list shares on multiple African stock exchanges by September this year, according to its billionaire founder Aliko Dangote, beginning with the Lagos stock market where his cement unit is the largest by market capitalization at nearly $13 billion.
The company wants to raise $5 billion at a valuation of up to $50 billion, according to reports, which will make it the largest ever IPO in Africa. But the actual offer is currently being preceded by a push to raise $1 billion in the form of debt from foreign international investors, and a separate private sale of shares to high-net-worth individuals and corporates through Nigerian issuing houses. The latter is in the form of a tranche of 3 billion shares priced at 35 cents each.
Sim Shabalala, CEO of Africa’s largest bank by assets Standard Bank group, said the bank will be involved in the refinery IPO and will offer “financial advisory services and balance sheet support” to the broader Dangote group that includes fertilizer, cement, and sugar subsidiaries. The Johannesburg-based firm’s visit to the refinery follows a similar trip last month by the South African state-owned Public Investment Corporation that manages more than $180 billion in assets.
“We held an investor meet and greet in Ghana and everyone’s interest was finding out how to participate in the Dangote IPO,” Richard Bassey, CEO of Bamboo, a Nigerian broker that operates a stock trading app with 1.7 million users, told Semafor. The startup has been the top broker on the Lagos exchange for the last two months, and said trading volume for Nigerian stocks was three times larger than that for US stocks on its app in the first quarter of this year. It reflects growing interest for Nigerian equities that will be further boosted when the Dangote refinery goes public, Bassey said.
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The refinery, which took around seven years to build at a cost of $20 billion, has become an influential player in Africa’s energy market since its launch in September 2024. The company meets supply needs for a Nigerian market that no longer depends on refined fuel imports that were subsidized by the government. It also now exports to several African countries including Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. It has seen a surge in demand this year in the wake of the Iran war that has disrupted normal trade routes, exporting over a billion and half liters of refined fuels last month alone.
Less than two years after it commenced operations, the Dangote refinery has raised its daily capacity by 100,000 barrels, with plans to double output to 1.4 million barrels per day. The company’s founder intends to build a refinery in East Africa too, preferably in Kenya. A goal to generate at least $100 billion in revenues by 2030 is among the refinery’s key performance targets, Dangote said on a tour of his facilities for visitors in May.
Step Back
Nigerian pension funds that hold nearly $20 billion in assets will be able to participate in the IPO after regulators waived rules that restrict investment to companies that had been profitable for at least three years. Wealthy individuals — such as Femi Otedola whose holdings in Nigerian oil, banking and power generation ventures give him a $1.4 billion net worth — are also keen. Otedola said he sold shares in his power company in order to buy up to $100 million worth of stock in the upcoming Dangote listing.
A successful IPO would extend Dangote’s place as Africa’s wealthiest man. The 69-year-old’s fortune has risen by nearly 22% so far this year to $36.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. But the magnate has said he hopes the listing will help other Africans share in the value created by companies in his empire that also includes sugar and fertilizer companies.
Room for Disagreement
Enthusiasm in Nigeria for the refinery’s public offer has been tied to Dangote’s promise that investors will earn their dividends in dollars despite investing in naira. But while it is an exciting prospect for Nigerians who have endured high inflation and steep devaluations of the local currency in the last three years, some firms have cautioned would-be investors to weigh the risks of their potential bets carefully.
“Without strong export revenue, the whole structure weakens,” Lagos-based savings and investment company Cowrywise wrote in an analysis on the expected IPO. It warned that Dangote’s ability to deliver promised dollar returns depended on a consistent level of exports, in the absence of which “the dollar pool shrinks and the dividend with it.”
The View From Accra
Two Ghanaian companies — beverage producer Kasapreko, and Zen Petroleum — both recorded oversubscribed IPO rounds this year. Each has ridden the wave of the Ghana Stock Exchange whose benchmark index is up by more than 60% since the beginning of the year.
Africa’s equities market on the whole has been on a bull run over the past year: S&P’s All Africa index — a composite of 13 exchanges including those of Ghana, Nigeria, and the continent’s largest South Africa — is up by 30% compared to last year.
Notable
- Many companies have delayed plans to list on the Nigerian stock market to avoid being overshadowed by the anticipated Dangote IPO, the chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group told The Africa Report.