Iran war drives interest in Dangote refinery fuel

The Dangote oil refinery has received growing interest from African governments keen to sustain fuel availability as the Iran war constrains supplies.

South Africa inquired about a 12-month supply contract with the Lagos-based refinery, according to Bloomberg, while Ghana and Kenya have also expressed interest.

The plant, Africa’s largest refinery, said trading companies that buy its fuel products have shipped 456,000 tonnes to Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Tanzania, and Togo this month. Dangote’s products had previously gone to four of the five countries before now, but this month marks a first arrival in Tanzania, a company rep told Semafor.

African governments are scrambling to secure fuel supplies amid Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. South Africa is exploring “a diversified range of sources” for its needs. Nigeria was the top source of South Africa’s crude imports last year, alongside Angola, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the US. Dangote, which plans to double refining capacity by 2028, has raised its fuel supply price to Nigerian consumers multiple times this month to account for rapidly rising oil prices.