Ahead of Trump meeting, business group promises to spend big on next year’s tax battle

An influential business group is preparing to spend aggressively ahead of the legislative brawl that’s expected next year when Congress will decide whether to renew the expiring chunks of the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts.

Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten told reporters on Wednesday that his group planned to drop “eight figures” while “putting its full weight behind protecting and strengthening tax reform.”

Bolton declined to specify what the spending blitz would entail, but emphasized it would be one of the largest such efforts in his organization’s 52-year history. But he said the Roundtable’s chief goal is to preserve a “competitive tax system that allows companies to grow and innovate in the US.”

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, who chairs the Business Roundtable, outlined the group’s top three priorities in the 2025 tax cliff. They included keeping the 21% corporate tax rate at its current level, maintaining a “competitive” international tax system, and strengthening incentives for domestic innovation such as immediate expensing for research and development spending for US companies.