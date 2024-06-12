Saudi officials in Brazil for talks as global powers vie for influence in South America

Brazil wants investment in infrastructure and industry

Sources: Bloomberg , Al Jazeera

Brazil has a lot to gain from deepening ties with the Saudis, and it hopes to attract more investment in industry and infrastructure, as well as get its hands on fertilizer from the Gulf for agriculture, Al Jazeera reported. Other potential areas of collaboration include food security, climate, and energy — talks with Saudi investors to launch a $600 million fund to invest in the sector are reportedly underway, Bloomberg reported — and defense cooperation. So far, Riyadh is pouring a lot more money into Brazil than the other way around, Bloomberg added, about $1 billion versus $300 million in 2022. It may take a few years before Brazil starts investing more in the kingdom, an analyst said.