Saudi Arabia is selling Aramco shares to fund its megaprojects

Saudi Arabia announced it would sell more shares in its oil company Aramco, its state champion and the world’s most valuable oil company. The sale could raise up to $13.1 billion, and is a culmination of a years-long plan to expand the company’s pool of investors after it went public in 2019.

The kingdom is looking for fresh funding on a number of giant projects, including its $500 billion futuristic city, Neom, as it seeks to diversify its heavily oil-dependent economy.



